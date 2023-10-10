"We will not allow tolls to be paid. If opposed, we will burn down the toll plaza": MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

MUMBAI: Warning the Eknath Shinde government, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said, "Our people will stand at toll booths and will not allow tolls to be paid."

"Our people will stand at toll booths and will not allow tolls to be paid. If this is opposed, we will burn down the toll plaza. Let the government do whatever it wants to do next. If the state government is saying that for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers there is no toll, then these toll people are looting," he added.

MNS chief Thackeray said this while briefing the media on toll issues on Monday at his residence.

"Our leaders are fasting and protesting against the toll issues, as there has been a hike in some toll prices. Everyone's government came and went, but Maharashtra didn't become toll-free," Thackeray said.

Further, talking about the issues, Thackeray said, "Where does this money from the toll go? Where have four-wheelers and small vehicles been made toll-free, as Devendra Fadnavis said yesterday? Toll is Maharashtra's biggest scam.

We will meet with the CM regarding the toll issues in the coming days." Thackeray asked the Shinde government, "You had filed a petition in court, so why did you withdraw it? Is there any pressure on the government to keep the toll point operational?"

MNS Chief further questioned the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on the toll issue, saying, "Why is Maharashtra not getting good roads ? Why should we keep paying the toll? This is a matter of toll, not Kashmir."