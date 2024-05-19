"We protested to get justice for Nirbhaya, now we are saving an accused": says Swati Maliwal

NEW DELHI: Even as AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party's top leaders gear up for staging a protest at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has lashed out at the party's leadership.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP said that at one time the AAP had led the protests in the wake of the rape of Nirbhaya and now the party was protesting the arrest of someone accused of assault on a woman.

"There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone. I wish they had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this bad thing wouldn't have happened to me," she said in her post.

Earlier, Maliwal had accused Delhi CM aide Bibhav Kumar of deleting the CCTV footage from the Chief Minister's house that would prove her claim of being assaulted. "First Bibhav beat me brutally. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside called security and started making a video. I was screaming and telling the security that Bibhav had beaten me brutally.

That entire long part of the video was edited. Only 50 seconds were released when I was fed up with explaining to the security guys. Now they formatted the phone and deleted the entire video? CCTV footage is also missing! Even conspiracy has its limits," she alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Kejriwal has given a call for protest at BJP's Headquarters on Sunday after his former aide, Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in the assault case Swati Maliwal and sent to five-day police custody by Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.

Security has been enhanced outside BJP headquarters in Delhi given the protest by Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers here. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory given the AAP protest, informing that traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. It also said that DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm and urged commuters to avoid these roads.

Notably, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."