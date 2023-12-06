We are Indians, firstly and lastly: Kharge quotes Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Divas

NEW DELHI: As the nation observes Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6 in memory of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge quoted him and said that Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly ~ Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar. Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress chief also attached a motion graphic video of Ambedkar with Babasaheb's speech playing in the background, along with his post. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Babasaheb and paid his obeisance to him.

Taking to his social media account, 'X' PM wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar "Baba Saheb Dr. BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said " On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution."

Mos PMO Dr Jitendra Singh remmbered Babasaheb saying " Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution,Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life for creating an equitable and a strong India." In his message Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said " Tributes to the chief architect of our Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. His ideals of social justice and equality continue to guide us in serving the people."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He passed away on December 6, 1956.