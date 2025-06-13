We are all devastated by plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad has left everyone devastated, saying the loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words.

Modi posted his message of grief and condolence on X as he visited the crash site and met the injured being treated.

He said, "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families."

He added, "We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

Air India said 241 of the 242 persons on board had died in the crash, which also killed residents of a medical college as it crashed into the building.