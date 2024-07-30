Wayanad landslides: Helpline numbers issued for emergency assistance as several dead, hundreds trapped; check list here

CHENNAI: Following widespread destruction in the wake of massive landslides in Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, which has claimed over 50 lives, rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach hundreds of trapped and injured survivors.



In view of the situation, a special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement.

The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said.

The Health Department has provided two helpline numbers - 9656938689 and 8086010833 - for those in need of emergency assistance.

The number of the control room set up by the Health Minister's office is: 8075401745.

State control room: 9995220557, 9037277026, 9447732827.

Other important numbers are as follows:

Deputy Collector: 8547616025

Tahsildar, Vythiri: 8547616601

Kalpetta Joint BDO office: 9961289892

Asst. Motor Vehicle inspector: 9383405093.

Fire force assistant station officer: 9497920271.

Additionally, NGO Prajaahita has set up a helpline to support people with disabilities who are affected in the state: 95676 69911.

The landslides, which occurred early on Tuesday, have left a trail of destruction in their wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted.

The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.