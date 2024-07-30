Wayanad landslides: Army rescues 1000 people with the help of temporary bridge

WAYANAD: The Army, which has been deployed for rescue services in Wayanad district, has managed to save about 1000 persons using a temporary bridge, after the permanent structure was washed away following the torrential downpour that triggered the landslides, a senior official said on Tuesday.



He also suggested putting on hold the rescue operations, as it was getting dark.

Col.Paramvir Singh Nagra, Commandant DSC Centre said the Army was on alert for the past 15 days and was contacted by the Kerala government on Tuesday morning after the devastating landslides in the hilly district.

This was a "major calamity" and the NDRF and state teams were also actively involved. The Navy and the Air Force were equally contributing, he told PTI.

Sniffer dogs from New Delhi have reached to be included in the rescue operation.

He said a "bridge has been washed away. So that was a vital part. Now a temporary bridge has been made. With that, approximately 1000 people have been rescued. Two dead bodies have been taken. We have about 20-25 people that side," he said.

"We are having a coordination meeting. Then we will decide the actions for tomorrow....the temporary bridge is not that safe for the civilian to cross over."

"...I suggest we should hold (the rescue ops)," he said in response to a question on night falling and if there would be any difficulty in continuing with the rescue efforts in the dark.

"Once the day light is there we should put in the efforts," he added.