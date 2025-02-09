WATCH | Bengaluru cops stop singer Ed Sheeran's surprise performance on Church Street

CHENNAI: British singer Ed Sheeran, who is currently on his +–=÷x tour in India, was in for a surprise when the police stopped him during his surprise street performance at a pavement on Church Street in Bengaluru.

In a video going viral on social media, Sheeran is seen performing ‘Shape of You’ on the roadside when a police officer approaches him, gesturing for him to stop. As Sheeran continues singing, the officer then disconnects the microphone.

Another video from a different angle shows an unidentified person attempting to explain and intervene, but the officer proceeds to unplug the wires.

While Ed’s team claimed that they had obtained prior permission to perform on the street for a few minutes, the police have denied this, according to reports.

Sheeran is on a six-city concert tour across India. His performance in Chennai on February 5 featuring a special appearance by renowned composer-singer AR Rahman had delighted local audiences.

The singer had performed in Bengaluru on February 8 at the NICE grounds. There is another concert of his in the city today.

The last two concerts are in Shillong (February 12) and in Delhi NCR (February 15).