Feared Ladakh would become another Manipur, but recent MHA talks a positive shift: Wangchuk

He expressed the impact of this situation, saying, "Without it, I cannot book an Ola, an Uber, or even a plane ticket. Digitally, I have become useless in Digital India." Wangchuk said he had chosen not to replace the phone or recreate his digital access as a matter of principle. "The government has left me half free and kept the other half in jail," he said, referring to the continued seizure of his phone, emails and digital records.

He also mentioned persistent issues surrounding the land lease and FCRA license of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). "The land of HIAL was cancelled even though we had all the documents. Our FCRA has still not been restored," he said, asserting that scrutiny of the institution's accounts had not revealed wrongdoing.

These developments, Wangchuk argued, had led him to question the reasons behind his release. "The question arises -- was I released out of sympathy or because of the Supreme Court's intervention?" he asked.