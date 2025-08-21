VP election not merely about individual, its about reaffirming idea of India: Oppn nominee Reddy

NEW DELHI: Opposition nominee for the vice-presidential polls B Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the election is not merely about one individual but about reaffirming the idea of India where Parliament functions with integrity, dissent is respected and institutions serve the people with independence and fairness.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, vowed that if elected, he would discharge the role of vice president with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum.

He made the remarks after filing his nomination for the vice presidential polls.

"Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties.I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution," Reddy said in a statement.

"My life in public service - as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic - has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity," he said.

"This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders -- an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness," Reddy said.

The vice president, as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, carries the responsibility of safeguarding the highest traditions of parliamentary democracy, he said.

"If elected, I pledge to discharge that role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum," he said.

Reddy also expressed deep gratitude to the leaders of the Opposition parties for reposing their trust in him and to the countless citizens who continue to inspire this collective struggle for justice, equality, and harmony.

"With faith in our Constitution and hope in our people, I embark on this journey. May our democratic spirit continue to guide us all," Reddy.

Reddy filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of opposition parties.

The electoral college for the vice presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to cast their votes.

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391.

Reddy, the first Lokayukta of Goa, is also on the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.

The move to pick Reddy as a joint candidate of the Opposition has made the vice-presidential election a South versus South contest. The Opposition wanted to pick a non-political face as their nominee for the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

The ruling NDA has picked Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, as its vice-presidential candidate. Radhakrishnan filed his nomination on Wednesday.