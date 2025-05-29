VP Dhankhar continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers

NEW DELHI: In a swipe at the Modi government, the Congress on Thursday asked it to take Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's call for greater involvement of farmers in the country's economic growth seriously, rather than practising governance through theatrics of "slogans and filmi dialogues".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said sadly, Dhankhar continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers.

Ramesh's remarks came after Dhankhar said Viksit Bharat does not mean the rank of the country's economy and that to make it a reality, the income of people needs to increase eightfold.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to former prime minister Charan Singh on his death anniversary, Dhankhar said, "Today, when we talk about Viksit Bharat, it doesn't mean what the rank of our economy is. To define Viksit Bharat and make it a ground reality, the income of everyone needs to be increased by eight times."

"This will happen but the farmers need to be farsighted. Today, our farmers are limited only to production. It is my request to farmer brothers that this is the time to increase their involvement in the country's biggest trade which is related to agriculture or animal husbandry," he said.

Dhankhar highlighted that the entire food processing industry is based on farm produce and that farmers need to be part of the value addition based on their produce.

Tagging Dhankhar's remarks, Ramesh said, "The Hon'ble Vice President's wise words on Viksit Bharat are very timely and appropriate. He should be listened to seriously by those throwing out slogans and filmi dialogues thinking that theatrics is governance."

"Sadly, he continues to be ignored when he raises concerns of farmers - which he himself is," Ramesh said.

Earlier this month, Ramesh's birthday greetings to Vice President Dhankhar were also laced with a dig at the Modi government, whom he accused of "continuously ignoring" Dhankhar's impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers.

"The irrepressible Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar turns 74 today.

"While wishing him on this happy occasion, it has to be recalled that it is extremely unfortunate but not entirely surprising that the Modi government continues to ignore his impassioned pleas on behalf of the agitating farmers," Ramesh had said in a post on X.

Also this month, Ramesh cited Dhankhar's remark that inflation should be considered while providing aid to farmers to take a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why he had not done so.

Dhankhar had advocated for direct benefit transfer in fertiliser subsidies for farmers, based on the US pattern, and demanded that inflation be factored in while providing financial assistance to agriculturists, like the salaries of legislators and MPs.