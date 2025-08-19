VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan attends NDA parliamentary party meeting

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan was felicitated at a meeting of the ruling bloc's MPs here on Tuesday in the presence of their top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union ministers.



Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.

Radhakrishnan (67), a seasoned BJP leader, is currently the Maharashtra governor and hails from Tamil Nadu.