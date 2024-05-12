"Voter turnout low, people not enthusiastic for elections due to heatwave": Maharashtra Minister

JALGAON: As the Lok Sabha elections kicked off this year amidst heatwaves and gruelling summer months, Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Raghunath Patil opened up about the state's low voter participation on Sunday and claimed that people are not appearing enthused for the polls because of the scorching heat.

Speaking to ANI here today, Maharashtra Minister Patil said, "Due to the heat, people are not looking enthusiastic for the elections. That's why the voter turnout is not crossing the 50 per cent mark. All the parties are working to increase voter turnout. We will win but the range can vary."

In the first phase of voting for the general polls, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur were in the fray. The voter turnout in this phase stood at 63.71 per cent.

Buldhana, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani went to polls in the second phase. The final polling percentage in this phase was 62.71 per cent.

The voter turnout was recorded at approximately 60.97 per cent across the 11 States, and Union Territories in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, according to the latest data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 75.01 per cent and the lowest was recorded in Maharashtra, where it was 53.95 per cent.

The impact of the hot weather and heatwave conditions is not limited to business and the economy, even leaders and voters are worried about the heat.

The extreme weather conditions in the summer lead to fewer people coming out to vote, resulting in low voter participation.

Several experts blamed the hot weather conditions as one of the contributing factors for the low turnout in the first and second phases and the turnout may disappoint in the next phase of elections due to severe heatwave conditions.

Earlier on Saturday, an independent MP candidate in Maharashtra's Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency began campaigning solo for himself on a bike and meeting people by walking in the streets.

Aiming for victory, Lalit, alias Bunty Sharma, is taking an unconventional approach to his campaign for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Jalgaon, situated within Maharashtra's dynamic political arena, is preparing for another pivotal moment in its democratic journey as it readies to vote in the third phase of the general elections set for May 13.

In 2013, Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil of the BJP won this seat. This year, the BJP has fielded Smita Uday Wagh, who will be up against Maha Vikas Aghadi Candidate from the UBT Shiv Sena Karan Balasaheb Patil.

As one of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, Jalgaon saw significant boundary changes in 2008, absorbing six Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Jalgaon City, Jalgaon Rural, Amalner, Erandol, Chalisgaon, and Pachora.

Over the past two decades, this area has cemented its status as a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demonstrating steadfast support for its political agenda.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.