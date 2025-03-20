Visiting India in 2025? Here are the new Immigration rules you need to know

CHENNAI: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was recently put before the Lok Sabha, represents a substantial reshaping of India's immigration regime

These changes aim to streamline processes, enhance security, and improve the overall experience for visitors.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points:

Aims of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

Simplification of Laws: The bill seeks to simplify existing immigration laws, making them more accessible and understandable.

Enhanced Ease of Doing Business: A key objective is to facilitate smoother business interactions for foreign nationals, promoting investment and trade.

Reduced Compliance Burdens: The new regulations aim to lessen the administrative load on both foreign visitors and Indian organizations.

Balance of National Security and Tourism: The bill strives to maintain robust security measures while ensuring a welcoming environment for tourists.

Monitoring Overstaying Foreigners: Enhanced systems will be put in place to effectively monitor and address instances of foreigners overstaying their visas.

Reporting Requirements for Organizations:

Hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes will be mandated to report data on foreign nationals staying or receiving services at their facilities.

Airlines and ships will be required to provide detailed passenger and crew manifests to authorities.

Punishments for Violations:

Supply or Use of Forged Passport/Visa: Offenders face imprisonment ranging from 2 to 7 years, along with a fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakhs.

Entry into India Without Valid Passport/Travel Document/Necessary Visa:

Individuals will be subject to imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of ₹5 lakhs, or both.

Visa on Arrival:

Visa-on-arrival facilities will be available for travelers from Japan, South Korea, and the UAE (specifically for UAE travelers who have previously held Indian visas).

This service will be accessible at six designated airports.

Areas Requiring Special Travel Permits:

Certain parts of northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will continue to require special travel permits.

Additionally, specific areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also necessitate special permits.

Stay Updated and Prepare:

It is crucial for travelers to familiarize themselves with the full text of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, once it is officially released.

Ensure all travel documents are up-to-date and in compliance with the new regulations before traveling to India.

Key Provisions

National Security Actions: The bill gives the government the authority to refuse entry or permission to remain to any foreigner who is a threat to national security, sovereignty, or integrity.

Entry and Stay Regulations: All foreigners should have valid passports and visas for entry and exit. Carriers have to ensure that passengers carry correct documentation, or they can be fined as well as face transport seizure.

Penalties for Violations: The bill proposes stricter punishment for violations:

*Arrival without proper documents: Maximum five years in prison and/or a ₹5 lakh fine.

*Possession and use of counterfeit documents: Imprisonment for two to seven years and/or a ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh fine.

*Remaining in the country beyond visa term or in contravention of visa conditions: Three years' imprisonment and/or a ₹3 lakh fine.

Powers of Immigration Officers: Immigration officers can arrest without a warrant if they believe that the foreigner is contravening immigration laws.