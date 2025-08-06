Violence mars Kannur University elections, several injured

KANNUR: Tension flared up at Kannur University on Wednesday during the union elections as a violent clash broke out between SFI (Students' Federation of India) and UDSF (United Democratic Students’ Front) activists.

The confrontations primarily involved the SFI on one side and opposition student groups, including the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) on the other.

The situation persisted since the polling started, leading to multiple instances of police lathi charge on the campus. Several students from both factions were injured in the scuffles.

Amid the unrest, a major controversy erupted when SFI’s joint secretary candidate, K. Adhisha, was accused of snatching a ballot paper from an MSF-backed woman university councilor. The police immediately detained Adhisha following the complaint.

Soon after, a group of SFI activists, led by SFI state secretary P.S. Sanjeev, forcibly entered the scene and freed Adhisha from police custody, further escalating the situation.

During the commotion, a police officer was injured.

Sanjeev alleged that UDSF activists attempted to engage in bogus voting, triggering the initial round of confrontation.

He also accused the police of an unprovoked lathi-charge against SFI supporters, during which an SFI district committee member was injured.

UDSF activists, meanwhile, claimed that they too were assaulted by both the police and SFI members during the unrest.

SFI activists have accused the police of acting at the behest of rival student organizations, particularly the MSF. They claim the law enforcement authorities have been partial and biased in their actions on campus.

With election tensions mounting, university authorities and law enforcement agencies are facing mounting pressure to ensure peaceful conduct and impartial handling of election-related disputes.

Trouble started from 9 a.m. onwards, and now an additional police force has been deployed on campus as the counting of votes is to take place in the evening.

In the melee, the cameras of media organizations were also damaged.

Meanwhile, top district leaders of all leading political parties have reached the campus to cool down tempers.

The Kannur University union elections cover colleges across the Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.