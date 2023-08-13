Village defence committees aid security forces neutralise terrorist threat

SRINAGAR: In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and in response to shifting terrorist strategies, there has been a recalibration in the approach to counter-terrorism efforts.

A significant development in this respect has been the revival of defunct Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in regions like Rajouri and Poonch, once considered relatively free from militancy, which have witnessed the resurgence of terrorist activities, prompting a strategic response that involves revitalising local defence mechanisms.

The VDC members played a decisive role in neutralising a terrorist during an encounter in the Gunda Khawas forest area of Rajouri district on August 5.

They were the first to detect the presence of a group of terrorists in the village. In a swift response, the VDC, in collaboration with the police, engaged in gunfire, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist.

Their rapid action shielded the villagers from the terrorists' gunfire, while continuous patrolling was undertaken to safeguard the community from potential terrorist threats.

Recounting the operation, Yashpal, a VDC member, said: "After sensing some movement, we conducted a joint operation against an unknown individual. One person attempted to intercept him, but he opened fire at us. During our retaliation, he was neutralised. The other militant managed to escape into the jungles, but we remain vigilant and will track him down soon."

Surjeet Thakur, another VDC member, emphasised the need for enhanced security measures.

"People are feeling insecure due to an atmosphere of fear. Our youth are feeling unsafe. I appeal to the administration to establish a post of paramilitary forces in the area to ensure safety. The VDC had limited ammunition, whereas the terrorists were armed with automatic rifles. It's challenging to counter automatic rifles with old guns.

"We take pride in our accomplishments. If we are equipped with automatic rifles, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the fight against terrorists," Thakur said.

The revitalisation of VDCs in Rajouri and Poonch districts, following the tragic massacre at Dhangri in Rajouri on January 1, gave new life to these committees.

The Dhangri attack saw terrorists assault four houses, resulting in the death of four people, including a father-son duo, besides injuring six others. The following morning, a powerful IED explosion claimed the lives of two minor cousins.

The rejuvenated VDCs are at the forefront of the battle against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, complementing the efforts of security agencies to eradicate terrorism.

The General Officer Commanding of Army's Romeo Force, Major General Mohit Trivedi, emphasised the coordinated efforts between the security agencies and the local populace.

"This operation was the outcome of coordination between security agencies and the people. Our ongoing operations in the area have been shrinking the space for the terrorists. These synergised operations will persist against anti-national elements," he said.

The role of VDCs has become pivotal as security agencies intensify their efforts to eliminate resurgent terrorism from the Pir Panjal region. These committees, comprising skilled individuals collaborating closely with the security forces, have proven their efficacy in the remote areas of Jammu province.

Instilling a sense of security among the populace, the VDCs stand as a deterrent against terrorist threats.