Video of murder in Delhi's Jafrabad surfaces, all three accused absconding

NEW DELHI: A day after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, a purported video of the incident has emerged on social media.

In the video, the victim is seen riding a bike with two persons riding pillion when a person stops him on the street and starts attacking him, the video shows. The person then takes out a weapon from his pants and stabs the victim with it as the other two persons on the bike back out of the way.

Later, two more persons join the first person in attacking the victim. Police got a call around 5.15 pm on Monday telling them that a person was stabbed in gali number-2 near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad's Chauhan Banger. Brahmpuri resident Salman was stabbed in the neck and chest and died on the spot, police said.

Preliminary inquiry by the police has revealed that Salman was friends with a girl for the last two years. The girl's family were against the relationship and had asked the girl to stay away from him, police said. They stopped Salman's bike in the area a few days back and asked him not to come back, police said. According to police, the victim used to go to a gym in the street, and it seems he was going to the gym on the day of his murder as well.

On Monday, the girl's father Manzoor, brother Mohsin and another brother, a minor, allegedly attacked Salman while he was on the bike and killed him.

Police said Manzoor and his sons, who are all absconding, have been booked for murder. Five teams are working to nab the accused persons, police added.