Begin typing your search...

    Vice-President Radhakrishnan recalls Ambedkar's role in shaping India

    One of the key architects of the Constitution, Ambedkar was also the first law minister of Independent India. He passed away on this day in 1956.

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 Dec 2025 12:35 PM IST
    Vice-President Radhakrishnan recalls Ambedkars role in shaping India
    X

    In this image released on Dec. 6, 2025, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his 69th death anniversary, also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi. (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, and recalled his "relentless struggle" for equality and dignity.

    Ambedkar was a towering champion of social justice, Radhakrishnan said.

    "His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern, progressive and inclusive India. His visionary ideas continue to guide our national journey towards a just and harmonious society," the vice-president said in a social media post.

    "Baba Saheb's enduring legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations," he added.

    One of the key architects of the Constitution, Ambedkar was also the first law minister of Independent India. He passed away on this day in 1956.

    Vice President of IndiaCP RadhakrishnanDr BR AmbedkarAmbedkar Death Anniversary
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X