Begin typing your search...

    Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable

    Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 March 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
    X

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.

    The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

    Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

    He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

    Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

    Jagdeep DhankharhospitalisedAIIMS-Delhi
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X