Vice President Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.
Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.
He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.
