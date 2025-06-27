Veteran journalist NC Gundu Rao dies

BENGALURU: Veteran journalist and former Associate Editor of Deccan Herald, NC Gundu Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

The 78-year-old journalist was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Bengaluru, family members said.

He is survived by his wife Usha and daughters, Sapna and Sahyadri.

“He was diabetic but everything was under control. Yesterday, he passed away all of a sudden,” Sahyadri told PTI.

According to his former colleagues, he was associated with the DH for nearly 35 years and retired as its associate editor.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled that Rao started his career as a proofreader at Deccan Herald and later retired as the associate editor of the newspaper, which is a testament to his professionalism and dedication.

"Having been professionally engaged with this newspaper for nearly four decades, Gundurao’s political reporting and column writings during that time served as a guiding light for people like me," the Chief Minister said.

According to him, Rao was a simple and upright man who adhered to professional ethics as if it were a sacred vow. "I wish that his life and achievements inspire the current generation in the media field," Siddaramaiah noted.

During his stint in the DH, Rao held many important positions, including the chief reporter, and steered newsroom operations for nearly a decade, they said.

Rao was known for his sharp and critical commentary on Karnataka’s politics and social issues, they recalled.

His last rites were held in Bengaluru on Friday.