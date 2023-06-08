Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to intensify, move northwards: IMD

NEW DELHI: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a notice, IMD said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

In its earlier bulletin, IMD said the cyclone would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during the next 3 days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.