Very serious problem: Arvind Kejriwal on losing 7 Kg weight in a month

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his bail by seven days on medical grounds.

In his plea seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “…My weight has fallen a lot. If a person’s weight falls by 7 kg in a month without any reason, then it is a very serious problem. So the doctors have prescribed several tests.”

“I have asked for 7 days so that I can get all my tests done within a week. There could be some serious disease going on inside…The doctors said that if all the tests are done then at least we will know whether some serious disease is going on inside or not,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the plea said the chief minister is required to undergo some medical tests and for this purpose, the interim bail, which is ending on June 1, be extended.

“Delhi CM Kejriwal has to undergo PET-CT scan and other tests. Kejriwal asked for 7 days to get the investigation done,” said Aam Aadmi Party.

The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for 21 days to enable him to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. However, it had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor’s approval.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.