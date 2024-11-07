Very same Constitution which 'PM wants replaced': Cong slams Fadnavis on 'red copy' remarks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday hit out at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-cover' copy of the Constitution, alleging the Maharashtra deputy chief minister is "taking objection" to the very same Constitution the RSS attacked in 1949 for not being inspired by Manusmriti.

The Congress' attack came a day after Fadnavis asked what message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India. Fadnavis also accused the Congress leader of building a coalition of anarchists.

In politics, the colour red is often associated with the Marxist or communist ideology.

Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Devendra Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a 'red book' to seek support from so-called 'urban naxals'.

"This book which Mr. Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This is the very same Constitution of India which the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as not having been inspired by Manusmriti," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is the very same Constitution of India that the non-biological PM wants replaced," the Congress leader said.

As far as the "red book" is concerned, Fadnavis should know that it carries a foreword by one of India's most distinguished legal personalities, K K Venugopal, who was the Attorney General of India during 2017-2022, Ramesh said.

"Previously, the non-biological divinity and the self-proclaimed Chanakya have also been presented with the red book. As far as 'urban naxals' is concerned, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament on February 9th, 2022, and March 11th, 2020, that the Government of India does not use the term!" he said.

"Mr. Fadnavis should think first and then speak," Ramesh added.

The Congress leader also posted pictures of Modi and Shah receiving the same copy of the Constitution that Gandhi was carrying.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday campaigned for the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance of the Opposition in the state where assembly elections will be held on November 20.

He carried a copy of the Constitution with a predominantly red cover at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur.