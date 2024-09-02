Vande Bharat Sleeper: Rajdhani-like fare, business class-like comfort

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: The trial run of the much-awaited sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express will get over in two months and it is set to start service within three months, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Unveiling the Vande Bharat sleeper version in Bengaluru, Minister Vaishnaw said it is meant to be operated for overnight journeys and would cover 800 km to 1,200 km. "It will be a train meant for the middle class and the fares will be on par with Rajdhani Express," Vaishnaw said.

What the new train offers:

According to Railway officials, the Vande Bharat Sleeper, which has a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, will have 823 berths in 16 coaches. Each trainset will have one first-class AC coach with 24 berths, four AC two-tier coaches with 188 berths each, and 11 AC three-tier coaches with 611 berths cumulatively.

Let us look at the features that make the Vande Bharat Sleeper version a train like none else in India so far.

A note from the Railway Ministry said the trains will be made using austenitic stainless steel, which is corrosion resistant – say goodbye to the rusty smell and expensive maintenance. It also has crash-worthy features for passenger safety; glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) panels; aerodynamic exterior; modular pantry; fire safety as per European safety standards, remotely operated fire barrier doors at end wall, etc.

A sneak peek into new Vande Bharat sleeper coach:

Creature comforts:

Now, we accept all these are great but they are essential to the point of being basic (at least they should be). That is, they are not exactly the make-or-break deal that would encourage a frequent flyer to choose to take the rail. That is where the Railways has stressed on the interiors.

The exterior passenger doors are automatic, while the intercommunication doors are sensor-based. The toilets are ergonomically designed and odour-free – the latter being a big concern in present trains.

There are showers with hot water in first class AC coach; integrated reading light with USB charging provision; public announcement and visual information system; spacious luggage room, said the note from the Railways. Also, it added, there are special berths and toilets for those with disabilities.

