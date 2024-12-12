Vaikom protest not confined to Kerala, starting point for many struggles, says TN CM Stalin

KOTTAYAM: The historic struggle for equality that took place in Vaikom a century ago, popularly known as the Vaikom Satyagraha, was not a movement confined to Kerala but marked the starting point for various other struggles for social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

In his address at Vaikom in this district after inaugurating the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, Stalin said that while impressive strides have been made in areas of social justice and economy in 100 years, a lot more has to be achieved.

Stalin inaugurated the renovated memorial and library, established in honour of rational leader and Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, fondly addressed as "Periyar," in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to commemorate the culmination of the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha.

The Vaikom struggle (1924-25) fought for the rights of lower castes to access roads leading to the famous Mahadeva temple.

Besides social reformers from Kerala, Periyar and other leaders from Tamil Nadu actively participated in the struggle and went to jail.

It was taken forward by Kerala's social reformers like TK Madhavan, KP Kesava Menon, K Kelappan, Mannathu Padmanabhan and George Joseph along with those from Tamil Nadu, including Periyar, his wife Nagammai, Kovai Ayyamuthu and Kannammal among others.

He said the protest was not only meant for Kerala but was a "starting point" for various social justice-related struggles across the country.

"If Ambedkar was instrumental in temple entry initiatives at Amaravati Temple, Parvathy Temple and Kalaram Temple, Periyar and his self-respect movement were the reasons for similar initiatives in Tamil Nadu's Sucheendram, Madurai Meenakshi Temple, Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar shrine," among others, he said.

When the self-respect movement volunteers decided to enter more temples, "the government in 1939 passed a law" protecting all those coming to temples, Stalin said.

He also recalled the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the Vaikom Satyagraha.

While many from his state joined the agitation, "the list of those who had made monetary contributions to the protest is long," Stalin, also chief of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, said.

"The Vaikom protest is an example that only proper coordination in social reform initiatives will yield fruits."

While many differences still persist, modern growth was not able to completely put an end to them.

People should continue the struggle against differences based on caste, financial status and sex, the CM exhorted.

The opinions and hard work of reformers like Periyar, BR Ambedkar, Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Jothiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Ayyankaali and Karl Marx should reach every human being, he said.

That is why his "Dravidian model government" was working with the intention of inclusivity, Stalin said.

From the era of untouchability, "we have reached the days of someone irrespective of his caste becoming temple priest," he said in a reference to his government's initiative in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala, like Tamil Nadu, was implementing numerous progressive schemes.

EV Ramasamy, the Dravidian stalwart fondly addressed as Periyar in Tamil Nadu, spearheaded the popular self respect movement in the state with a focus on rational thinking.

Most political parties in TN, including the Dravidian majors DMK and the AIADMK, swear by his principles.

Born on September 17, 1879, Periyar fought for social equality and is a respected leader across political parties. He breathed his last on December 24, 1973.