Uttarakhand: Over 200 devotees visit Lord Shiva temple near Parvati Kund on May 2

DEHRADUN: The ancient temple of Lord Shiva situated near Parvati Kund during the holy pilgrimage to Adi Kailash Om Parvat was opened for devotees on Friday.

With the opening of the temple doors, about 150 local villagers and 50 pilgrims took darshan and earned the benefits of virtue. The doors of the temple were opened at 12 noon in the auspicious muhurat with Vedic chanting and traditional rituals.

On the occasion, along with the local people, devotees from far and wide were also present. The temple premises reverberated with the chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

The members of the temple committee said that special arrangements have been made by the district administration for the yatra this year so that all the devotees can have darshan easily. He appealed to the pilgrims to maintain purity during the journey and respect the environment.

Devotee Kartik Bhatia, who came to visit the temple, said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about the opening of the temple doors. Along with him, many other pilgrims started their journey with darshan in the temple and received blessings from Lord Shiva. This temple is an important spiritual centre for devotees travelling to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

Earlier on May 2, the Kedarnath Dham doors opened, and a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes on the occasion.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, also attended the Dham portal opening ceremony. CM Dhami also distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises. He stated that the Badrinath doors will open on May 4.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is determined to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra continues throughout the year, for which winter pilgrimage has also been started.

Dhami confirmed that Rs 2000 crores have been allotted for "the reconstruction work of Kedarnath." Additionally, the central government has approved the installation of the Gaurikund to Kedarnath ropeway.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, accompanied by chants of 'Jai Baba Kedar' that echoed through the Kedar Valley.