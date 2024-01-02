Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Lucknow to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave

LUCKNOW: In view of the cold wave conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Lucknow on Tuesday announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6.

As per the order issued by the District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, under the directions of the district magistrate, a winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Lucknow district till January 6.

"Regarding the above-mentioned matter, you are aware that at present a cold wave is going on in the entire state including the Lucknow district and it is extremely cold. Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 till January 6, 2024," read the order.

"If classes from class 9 to 12 are being conducted then their timings should be kept between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm only," it added.

"Strict compliance of the above should be ensured. Stringent action will be taken as per rules against any school that does not ensure compliance with the above," the order by the District Education Officer said.

Earlier last week, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 due to cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

"The day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh," added Mohapatra.

Earlier on Monday, people woke up to a bitterly cold New Year's morning in the national capital.

The cold wave and dense fog on an unusually lazy Monday, with the minimum temperature in the capital, recorded at 9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The locals called on the administration to make necessary arrangements for the needy or those sheltered at night shelters.