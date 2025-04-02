Use only trusted AI apps to generate Ghibli art, advice Goa Police

PANAJI: Goa Police have advised social media users to consider the risk to privacy before uploading personal pictures for generating Ghibli Art through Artificial Intelligence apps.

"Joining the AI-generated Ghibli trend is fun, but not all AI apps protect your privacy! Ghibli art is loved for its dreamy charm, but always think before uploading personal photos and use only trusted AI Apps to generate one," the state police said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The post also mentioned phone number for reporting cybercrime.

OpenAI last week launched ChatGPT's Ghibli-style AI image generator.

Since then social media has been flooded with AI-generated portraits in the style of Ghibli legend Hayao Miyazaki.