USAF's F-35, F-16 land in Bengaluru for Aero India; a historic first with USAF and Russia together

BENGALURU: Earlier this month, a seemingly discouraging update from the U.S. Air Combat Command (ACC) caused a stir when it announced the cancellation of F-35 and F-16 participation in Aero India 2025. However, as the sun dipped over the horizon at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Saturday, the sight and roar of F-35s from the USAF’s 388th Fighter Wing and F-16s from the Viper Demo Team dispelled any disappointment, offering a spectacle that left onlookers eager for more.

The landing of these aircrafts marks a historic moment, as it will be the first time both the United States and Russia showcase their aircraft at the same air show.

They will be displayed both statically and in the air, alongside the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI, Rafale, and the Indian Navy's MiG 29K.

The demonstration promises to be a fascinating competition, especially as global powers strengthen their aerial combat capabilities. The prospect of fifth-generation fighters — Russia's Su-57 (T50) and the US's F-35 Lightning II — facing off on the same stage is a tantalising one for aviation enthusiasts.

Adding to the intrigue, for the first time, a full-scale model of India's much-anticipated fifth-generation fighter, the 'Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft' (AMCA), will be on display at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) India pavilion. The project, which traces its roots back to 2023 when a mockup was unveiled, has now reached a significant milestone with the presentation of a 1:1 full-size prototype.

HAL is following the theme 'Innovate, Collaborate, Lead' for this year's edition, which will begin on 10 February in Bengaluru. Some of the major attractions from HAL this year include the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40), scaled models of the LCA Mk1A fighter, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT-36), and the ALH Mk1V.