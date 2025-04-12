US tariffs will have minimal impact on Indian economy, claims BJP

NEW DELHI: Though the world is on edge because of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Indian economy remains self-reliant and will likely suffer minimal impact, the BJP said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that the Mudra Yojana has greatly benefited the MSME sector.

"There is global nervousness around Trump's tariffs. However, the Indian economy is self-reliant, and the impact on it will be extremely minimal. It will absorb this shock and use it as an opportunity to move forward.

"If you look at high-frequency data, it clearly shows the strength of the Indian economy — whether it's strong capital expenditure or sustained growth momentum," Islam said.

The spokesperson said ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on an economic transformation.

"One of his first steps was launching the Jan Dhan Yojana to connect people with the banking system. Today, over 53 crore people are linked to this scheme, and around 70 per cent of them are women.

"Following that, he introduced the Mudra Yojana, which has now become a global model for supporting small businesses and entrepreneurship," he said. Islam said that before 2014, the sector contributed around 15 per cent to the economy.

"Today, that has risen to 20 per cent. Notably, 50 per cent of Mudra loan accounts are held by SC, ST, and OBC entrepreneurs, empowering those who were long kept on the margins," he said.

Islam also attacked the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu over allegedly derogatory remarks made by its Forest Minister K Ponmudi.

"The DMK in Tamil Nadu has been fully exposed. Their Forest Minister, K Ponmudy, has insulted both Vaishnavites and Shaivites and made derogatory remarks by referring to Hindi speakers as 'pani puri sellers.' He has repeatedly disrespected Sanatan Dharma.

"Despite such blatant and offensive comments, the party has taken no disciplinary action," he said.

However, when Amit Shah announced the BJP-AIADMK alliance, the DMK quickly removed a minister from a party position for far less, he said.

"We strongly demand that K Ponmudy be removed from his ministerial post immediately," Islam said.