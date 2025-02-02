US Air Force pulls out of Aero India 2025

CHENNAI: As the United States Air Force (USAF) investigates the cause of the F-35A fighter jet crash that occurred earlier this week during a training mission at the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, the Air Combat Command (ACC) has confirmed the cancellation of its F-35 and F-16 demonstrations at Aero India 2025.

While the exact reasons for the cancellations have not been disclosed, one possible factor may be India’s growing focus on its own advanced aviation projects. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is making significant progress on its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and the recent approval of upgrades to its Su-30MKI fleet suggests that the IAF may not be looking to acquire new aircraft in the near future.

The USAF has been a regular participant at the biennial exhibition since 2005, will not showcase its fighter aircraft flying display this time. It remains to be seen, however, whether any other US aircraft will be featured as a static display in the event.

Despite the withdrawal of one fifth-generation fighter, Russia’s Su-57 is set to make its debut at this year's event that is set to take place from 10 to 14th February at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.