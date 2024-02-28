UPA govt only talked, did not care about TN's development: PM Modi in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and accused it of neglecting development in Tamil Nadu. While addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that the previous UPA government only 'talked' about Tamil Nadu and did not care for the state's development.

"Truth is bitter, but truth is also necessary. I am directly accusing the UPA government. The projects that I have brought today were the demands of the people here for decades. Those who are in power here today, used to run the government in Delhi at that time, but they did not care about your development," PM Modi said "They talked about Tamil Nadu, but did not have the courage to take steps for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Today, this Sevak has come to the land of Tamil Nadu, to rewrite the destiny of this state!" he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 17,300 crores in Thoothukudi earlier in the day. The Prime Minister launched around 15 projects during the occasion.

He said the projects were symbolic of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. "Today, Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Many projects are being inaugurated here. These projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments," the Prime Minister said.

"These projects may be in Thoothukudi, but they will also give momentum to development in many places across India," he said. "Railways, highways and waterways might seem like different departments, but all these infrastructure aspects have one common objective: ensuring better connectivity, furnishing better facilities and producing better opportunities for industries in Tamil Nadu," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the hydrogen fuel ferry will soon be launched on the Ganga in Kashi, adding that it will be a "gift" to the people of Kashi from Tamil Nadu. "Today, India's first hydrogen fuel ferry has also been launched. This ferry will soon start running on the River Ganga in Kashi. This is a big gift from the people of Tamil Nadu to the people of Kashi. When the people of Kashi and every countryman going to Kashi board this ferry, they will feel that Tamil Nadu is also their own," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the rail and road infrastructure development projects launched in the state. "Today, modern connectivity in Tamil Nadu is at new heights. In the last 10 years, rail infrastructure to the tune of 1,300 km has been developed in Tamil Nadu. Also, 2,000 km of the railway lines have been electrified in the same period," he said.

"Hundreds of flyovers and underpasses have been developed for the ease of railway passengers. Plus, existence of all modern amenities has also been ensured in the railway stations," PM Modi said. He also hailed the government's efforts, as the country is setting new records in maritime and waterways.

"With the efforts of the Central Government, today India is creating new records in the field of maritime and waterways. In the last 10 years, India has climbed several places to 30th position in the Logistics Performance Index, our port capacity has doubled in this decade, national water wages have increased by eight times, the number of cruise passengers in India has also increased by four times," the Prime Minister said. "In the coming times, the growth of the maritime sector is going to increase manifold, and it will have a big impact on the coastal states as well as Tamil Nadu. This will provide many new employment opportunities for the youth," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated various projects aimed at making the VO Chidambaranar Port, the first green hydrogen hub in the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

During the occasion, Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated PM Modi with a silver 'chenkol'. Speaking on occasion, Minister Sonowal said that Tamil Nadu will become a maritime hub with the launch of the new projects.

"Tamil Nadu is a vibrant land. 'Kappal ottiya Tamilan' Chidambaram Pillai, who stood against the British with a ship, was from here," Minister Sonowal said. "Rs 96,000 crores have been invested in TN during this ministry. Tamil Nadu will become a maritime hub after this project. Through this, our nation will reach new heights and thousands of job opportunities will be created," he said.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited an exhibition on the country's first green hydrogen hub in Thoothukudi. During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments. Also, Prime Minister dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme.

PM Modi dedicated the nation's rail projects to the doubling of the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section. Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 crore. These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83.