UP: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave

PRAYAGRAJ: Amid rains and cold wave conditions, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday announced that the secondary schools of all the boards will remain closed till January 6.

"In view of the outbreak of rain and cold waves in the district, keeping in mind the safety and health of the students, as per the order of the District Magistrate, teaching work will be suspended in the secondary schools of all the boards till January 6," the administration said in an order.

The order by District School Inspector, Prayagraj, P N Singh further stated that the Principal, all teachers and non-teaching staff will remain present in the school during the said period and carry out government work.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Lucknow also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 on Tuesday given the cold wave in the state.

Bitter cold continues to grapple North India, sending shivers down spines and shrouding cities in dense fog. Residents huddle around bonfires for warmth, their breath puffing into the frosty air as temperatures plummet to bone-chilling levels.