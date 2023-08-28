UP school where teacher got kids beat student shut

Begin typing your search...

27 Aug 2023
MUZAFFARNAGAR: The private school in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher had instructed children in her classroom to hit a student one by one, referred to his Muslim faith, and talked pejoratively about “Mohammedan children”, has been sealed for now, Basic Education Officer Shubham Shukla said on Sunday.

He also informed that the Neha Public School did not meet the criteria of the department and notices had been sent to senior authorities to de-recognise the school from the UP education board.

“All the 50 students will be shifted to the government school or other schools in the district within a week,” an officer informed.

