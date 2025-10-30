UP: Man strangles sister over money dispute; breaks limbs, dumps body in field

GORAKHPUR: In a shocking incident in Gorakhpur city, a man killed his sister, broke her limbs and disposed of her body nearly 70 km away in Kushinagar district over a money dispute, police said on Thursday.

The body was recovered late on Wednesday night following the accused's confession, they said.

According to the police, Ram Ashish Nishad (32), murdered his 19-year-old sister Neelam over a dispute concerning Rs 5 lakh compensation received by their father, Chinku Nishad, for land acquired under a road project. Chinku planned to use the money for Neelam's wedding, angering Ram, who demanded a share.

On October 27, Ram visited the house while other family members were away. He strangled Neelam with a piece of cloth, broke her limbs, stuffed her body into a sack and tied it to his bike before dumping it in a sugarcane field in Kushinagar, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Abhinav Tyagi said.

When Neelam went missing, her father initially assumed she had gone for Chhath Puja. However, after neighbours mentioned seeing Ram leaving with a large sack, the police checked CCTV footage, which showed him riding away with it.

During the interrogation, Ram initially feigned ignorance but later confessed to the murder. Neelam's decomposed body was recovered from the field, Tyagi said.

The parents have demanded the death penalty for their son, suspecting his wife's involvement in the crime.