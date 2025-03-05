UP man gets life imprisonment for rape, murder of teenage girl

BAHRAICH: A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for raping and killing a 16-year-old girl seven years ago.

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Deep Kant Mani on Tuesday also directed officials that the fine paid by the convict Dukhiram Kashyam would be given as compensation to the rape survivor's mother.

Special District Government Counsel Sant Pratap Singh told PTI that the incident took place on February 25, 2018, in a village under Fakharpur police station limits.

Dukhiram Kashyap slit the throat of the girl with a knife and her blood-soaked body was found in a tin shed where the family's buffaloes were tied.

Singh further stated the girl's family had said that Dukhiram had sexually assaulted the girl a few days before the murder. However, fearing social stigma, the family had not reported the matter.

An argument had taken place earlier between the accused and the victim's family and the family alleged that this led to the murder, the government counsel said.