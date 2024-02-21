UP govt issues appointment letters for kin of martyred soldiers

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued appointment orders for the dependents of 12 martyred soldiers of the state for service in various government departments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday in a social media post that the government stands with the families of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed everything in the line of duty in the service of the nation.

Appointment orders have been issued for Vaishnavi Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Rohit Kumar Yadav of Kanpur Dehat district; Pooja Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Nandlal Yadav of Prayagraj district; Vinita Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Shyam Singh Yadav of Unnao district.

Appointment orders have also been issued to appoint Dharamsheela Devi, wife of Santosh Yadav of Deoria district; Priyanka Mishra, wife of martyred soldier Naresh Kumar Mishra of Kaushambi district; and Prachi Shukla, wife of martyred soldier Ajit Kumar Shukla of Kaushambi district.

Appointment letters have already been issued to the kin of other soldiers who were martyred.