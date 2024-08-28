UP govt drafts new social media policy; attempt to 'stifle' free speech, says opposition

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has drafted a new digital media policy that allows it to pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to an influencer to promote its schemes. It also warns of legal action if any "objectionable content" is put online.

The move triggered sharp reaction from the opposition, which has accused the state's BJP government of trying to stifle freedom of expression.

The state government will pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to influencers and holders of these accounts on different social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube depending on their followers and subscribers.

The government will also take legal action against the social media operators, influencers, firm or agency concerned in case "objectionable content" is uploaded, it stated.

"In case of uploading objectionable content on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, there is a provision for legal action against the concerned agency/firm as per rules.

Under no circumstances should the content be indecent, obscene and anti-national," stated the press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The policy will also help create jobs, the statement noted.

According to the digital media policy, digital mediums like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will also be encouraged to display content, videos, tweets, posts, reels based on the schemes and achievements of the state government by listing the related agencies or firms and issuing advertisements.

"With the release of this policy, the residents of the state who are residing in different parts of the country and abroad will be ensured to get employment in large numbers," it said.

For listing, each of X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube has been divided into four categories based on subscribers and followers, it said.

"The category-wise maximum payout limit for payments to account holders or operators or influencers of X, Facebook, Instagram has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month respectively.

"The category wise maximum payout limit for videos, shorts, podcast payments on YouTube has been fixed at Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month respectively," it added.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress said the state government's move is aimed at stifling freedom of expression.

"The BJP/Yogi government has brought a provision to give lakhs of rupees of public money to those who falsely praise the government and to give jail/life imprisonment to those who raise public problems on social media.

"What else will the public expect from a scared government? The public will strongly oppose this BJP plan to curb freedom of expression," the Samajwadi posted on X.

UP Congress' social media chairperson Pankhuri Pathak said through this policy, social media influencers and companies which publicise and promote the BJP government will get financial support from the state.

"Along with this, if social media influencers put forward any views that are not liked by the government or deemed objectionable by it, then they will be punished. That means, once again, an attempt is being made by the Uttar Pradesh government to stifle freedom of expression," Pathak alleged.

She claimed that the financial support which would be given to the influencers would come from the money of the taxpayers who give it to the government for public welfare.

"But the BJP government would give this money to social media influencers for its own publicity," Pathak claimed, adding the government can take action against any content, be it related to women safety or poor condition of state-run schools, if it does not like it.

However, the BJP lauded the policy, saying it was an "innovative move" of the Yogi Adityanath government by creating employment and also checking rumour-spreading on social media, the opposition parties called it an attempt to curb freedom of expression on social media and misuse of public funds.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "The Yogi Adityanath government moves forward with innovations. It pays attention to the changes happening in society. Digital media policy will create new jobs.

"Those who play with law and order by spreading rumours on social media will be strictly punished. UP's social media policy will become an example across the country," he said.