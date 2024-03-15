UP: Farrukhabad first district to provide loan facilities to farmers via Kisan Credit Card

LUCKNOW: Along with launching various development projects in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started a pilot project to provide loan facilities to farmers within 10 to 15 minutes under the Agri Stack scheme. It is noteworthy that, as part of its mission to empower farmers, the double-engine government is going to start providing instant loans across the state of Uttar Pradesh soon.

Farrukhabad is the first district in the country to get this loan facility through a Kisan Credit Card. It is believed that after the Lok Sabha elections, under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi, farmers will be able to get instant loan facilities through Kisan Credit Card in the entire state. It is noteworthy that, apart from the 20 districts of Maharashtra, Farrukhabad was selected for the pilot project of this scheme. It will facilitate the provision of loans to the farmers through Kisan Credit Card within 15 minutes of their applying for them online. They will not need to go to the bank for this.

Notably, PM Kisan Saturation Drive is being run by the government to prepare farmer registries under the Agristack scheme. Under the scheme, a provision has been made to do e-KYC through the mobile app. Under the drive, two important tasks are being carried out through the mobile app. First, verification of land; and second, obtaining consent for e-KYC and Aadhaar. For this work, a team of one accountant and one employee of the Agriculture Department has been formed for each village.

Farrukhabad has a total of 5 lakh farmers. The Bhulekh verification of about 2.5 lakh farmers has been done by the accountant till now. Apart from this, online e-KYC and the consent of 1 lakh 90 thousand farmers have also been obtained so far by the technical assistants of the Agriculture Department. This will enable the use of data from the farmer registry to be prepared through the drive in various ways.

At present, through the Jan Samarth portal developed by the Government of India, Kisan Credit Cards are being provided to the farmers in 15 minutes.

It links 13 credit-linked government schemes on one platform for ease of access to all beneficiaries and concerned stakeholders. Kisan Credit Card is also one of these 13 credit-linked government schemes.

The portal ensures complete coverage of the processes and activities of all linked schemes. The portal serves as a one-stop solution for various central and state credit-linked subsidy schemes, thereby facilitating the operational aspects of these schemes not only for the applicants but also for the various nodal agencies.