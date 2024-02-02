UP Deputy CM attacks opposition for doing appeasement on Gyanvapi verdict

LUCKNOW: Amid the controversy over Gyanvapi mosque verdict, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya remarked that if the Samajwadi Party continues with politics of appeasement like this, it will soon turn into the 'Samaptwadi Party.'

Hitting out at the opposition for attributing a political dimension to the Gyanvapi mosque verdict, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while speaking to media said, "In 1990, in Samajwadi Party's government, unarmed Ram devotees were shot. In 1993, this place of Baba Vishwanath was closed down," he said.

"Court has now given a decision and we welcome it. In 2013, hundreds died in a stampede in Prayagraj 'Kumbh', when Akhilesh Yadav was the CM. This politics of appeasement will turn Samajwadi Party into 'Samapt'wadi party," he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the judgement by the Varanasi court to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was a violation of the Places of Worship Act.

"The judge who gave the decision was his last day before retirement. The judge appointed the District Magistrate as receiver on January 17 and finally, he has directly given the verdict. He himself said that no prayers were offered since 1993. It has been 30 years. How does he know there is idol inside? This is violation of Places of Worship Act," AIMIM President said.

He further called it a wrong decision.

"He has ordered to open the grills within 7 days. 30 days should have been given to make an appeal. This is the wrong decision. Till the time the Modi government does not state that they stand by the Places of Worship Act, this will go on. During the Babri Masjid title suit judgement, I had raised this apprehension. Places of Worship Act was made a part of the basic structure of the Supreme Court decision, then why are the lower courts not following the order?" Owaisi said.

