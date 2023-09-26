UP: CM Yogi urges technical institutions to embrace modern programs

GOKARHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Tuesday the need for technical institutes to leave the old programs and embrace modern ones, saying, “Today is the time of technology; it can be used for nation-building and public welfare.”

Inaugurating a new administrative building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities built at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Madan Mohan Malviya Technological University, the Chief Minister said, “Till 2017, there were only two cyber police stations in Uttar Pradesh. However, there is now a cyber police station and a cyber help desk in each district of the state. Due to this, cybercrime has been significantly reduced.”

CM Yogi said that it is the responsibility of universities and technical institutes to enter into MoUs with cyber stations for technical cooperation. In this regard, the Gorakhpur Zone Police has taken a proactive step by signing an MoU with Madan Malviya University, he added.

Highlighting that the country's largest data centre is in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that the state's technical institutes should establish connections with it.

“Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was at number 14 in ease of doing business, but significant improvements were made through the introduction of the Nivesh Mitra single-window portal. In addition, the administrative system was compelled to put the reforms into effect by utilizing technology more effectively.

As a result, UP now ranks second in the country in ease of doing business," CM Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that digital payment has revolutionised the life of every citizen by bringing a corruption-free system. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest youth population in the country, has seen its young citizens benefit immensely from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary Digital India initiative, he remarked.

He highlighted that schemes such as PM Startup, PM Mudra, One District, One Product, and Mukhyamatri Swarozgar have brought about substantial changes in the lives of state's youth. Moreover, he noted that these government schemes are now efficiently reaching the people of Uttar Pradesh through technology.

The Chief Minister said that an International Trade Show was held in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25, drawing the participation of 500 buyers and over two thousand exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh. This event showcased the state's innovation and potential to the world. Additionally, the trade show's success was evident as approximately four lakh individuals visited and shopped at the event.

CM Yogi also stressed the importance of aligning research efforts with the needs of society, emphasizing the positive outcomes that such an approach can yield. MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, Vice Chancellor Jai Prakash Pandey, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, Bipin Singh, and other dignitaries were present in the program.