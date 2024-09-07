UP: 15 dead in Hathras road accident, 11 injured

HATHRAS: As many as 15 deaths, including seven men, four women, and four children, have been confirmed in the Hathras accident, police said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V said, "So far the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children.

The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle... 11 injured are undergoing treatment here, while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for treatment."

Expressing grief over the Hathras road accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office announced in a post on X.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, PM Modi stated that both the local administration and state government are providing all possible assistance to the victims.

"The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them strength in this difficult time.

Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way," added the PMO post.

Offering condolences to the families affected by the Hathras accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his wishes for a swift recovery of the injured and assured that the administration has been instructed to ensure the proper treatment of those affected.

"The loss of life in a road accident in Hathras district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.