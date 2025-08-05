"Unsure whether it's order or just observation": Congress MP Karti Chidambaram after SC pulls up Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram responded to the Supreme Court's criticism concerning remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with the December 2022 India-China clash.

Chidambaram said he had not yet gone through the full details of the court's comments and urged clarity on whether it was a binding order or merely an observation.

"I haven't read the order of the Supreme Court. I'm unsure whether it's an order or just an observation. Observations have really no binding dictate over anybody," Chidambaram said.

Questioning whether the court's remarks could be interpreted as a restriction on highlighting such matters, Chidambaram said, "I have to see in what context it was made, but politicians from the opposition benches will bring to notice the issues of national concern. I'm not too sure how to interpret this observation. Does it prohibit us from bringing attention to the nation's issues?. This is something which we need to ponder about. Unless I read the judgement, I can't come to any definitive conclusion..."

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih expressed disapproval of Gandhi's remarks, saying how does he know the Chinese occupied 2000 square kilometres of land and said that a true Indian wouldn't say such a thing.

Justice Datta said, "How do you get to know that 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory was occupied by China? What is the credible material? If you are a true indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across borders... can you say all this?" Gandhi had made the remarks on December 16, 2022, during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Gandhi had said, "People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gahlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory," "killing 20 Indian soldiers" and "thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh".

"But the Indian press doesn't ask a question to them about this. Isn't it true? The nation is watching all this. Don't pretend that people don't know," he added.