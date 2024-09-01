Unprecedented rainfall paralyses life in Vijayawada, 17,000 people evacuated across Andhra

AMRAVATI: Unprecedented rainfall in the past two days paralysed life at several places in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Vijayawada and vicinity while 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated across the state.

Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of Vijayawada suffered a breach and overflowed at several points on Sunday, leading to flooding at many city localities such as Ajit Singh Nagar, Swathi Theatre area, Police Nagar area and west and central constituencies.

According to footage from vernacular news channels, several cars and vehicles were submerged in these areas and others also in Vijayawada due to the flooding.

At Rajarajeswari Peta in the city, people were seen wading through chest-deep water on a flooded street.

Addressing a press conference at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) in Tadepalli, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said massive amounts of rainfall rocked the state.

"Due to the heavy rain, Vijayawada and Guntur cities have been completely marooned. Vijayawada-Guntur national highway at Kaza and Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway at Jaggaiahpeta were totally marooned," said Naidu.

According to the CM, Jaggaiahpeta received 26 cm rainfall in 24 hours while 14 mandals registered over 20 cm rainfall.

He said 94 more places in 14 districts received rainfall between 7 and 12 cm and added that nine rain-related deaths and one missing case were reported.

Focusing on Budameru's woes, Naidu observed that rain water from the upper reaches in Khammam, Nalgonda and other places was rushing into the rivulet, resulting in the flooding of several places in Vijayawada.

Noting that up to 2 lakh cusecs of rainwater entered Budameru this way, he said the state is unable to estimate as to how much more water is expected to flow in.

Because of weak bunds in some places and other issues, Naidu said Budameru flooding stalled power generation at VTPS power station near Vijayawada.

Further, he said a water channel dug up to divert water from Budameru to Tammileru for onward diversion to Kolleru lake suffered a breach and it was allegedly not repaired in the past five years.

"Due to this, VTPS is at risk of being submerged and Vijayawada is also at risk. If that had been properly done, today this situation would not have come," he asserted.

According to the CM, flood water supposed to be diverted to Kolleru lake was turning towards Vijayawada and it resulted in the city being flooded.

"We are making reinforcements downstream of Prakasam Barrage with sandbags and other means and alerted the district collectors," said Naidu on the measures being taken to alleviate rain woes.

Further, the CM highlighted that 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated to 107 relief camps while over 1.1 lakh hectares of agricultural fields and 7,360 hectares of horticultural fields were damaged.

Naidu said arrangements for food were being made at the rehabilitation centres for the people. Relief measures also include the distribution of 25 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg onions and 1 kg oil, he added.

In the special case of weavers and fishermen who would lose out on their livelihood for an extended period due to the deluge, the CM said a double portion of rice would be distributed to them.

He assured to devise a mechanism on how to deal with 10 lakh cusecs of flood water inflow into Prakasam Barrage in future.

Later, he toured the flooded Ajit Singh Nagar area on a boat accompanied by officials.