Union Home Secretary Ajay K. Bhalla gets another extension

The 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was first appointed as the Home Secretary on August 22, 2019 for a fixed two year tenure till August 2021.

ByIANSIANS|4 Aug 2023 5:20 PM GMT
Union Home Secretary Ajay K. Bhalla gets another extension
NEW DELHI: The government on Friday granted another extension to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for a period of one year.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, lAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 up to August 22, 2024."

The 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was first appointed as the Home Secretary on August 22, 2019 for a fixed two year tenure till August 2021.

However, the government gave him an extension twice subsequently.

Bhalla has served as the Union Power Secretary before becoming Home Secretary.

