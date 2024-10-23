Union Cabinet to meet Thursday to discuss key issues

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet is set to meet on October 24 morning in the national capital to discuss key issues.

Last week, on October 16, the Cabinet leb by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River, connecting the Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh. This project will include a six-lane highway on the upper deck and four railway lines on the lower deck, with an investment of Rs 2,642 crore.

On October 3, the Union Cabinet granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. The Government of India established the classical language category in 2004, beginning with Tamil. To qualify, languages must have a rich history, ancient literature, and an original literary tradition.

The Linguistic Experts Committee recommended Marathi, while proposals for other languages were received from Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal.

Following this decision, Chief Ministers and senior leaders from states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, and others expressed their gratitude for the Central Government's decision.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved financing about 65 percent of the Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, providing a loan of Rs 33,593 crore along with Rs 7,425 crore in equity and subordinated debt. The State Government will cover the remaining 35 percent.