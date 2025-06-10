Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in suitcase in Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD: The body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found stuffed inside a suitcase along the Behta Hazipur-Banthla canal Tuesday morning, police said.

A team from the Loni Border Police Station collected the bag and sent the body for a post-mortem.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was a Hindu, as she was wearing toe rings and had applied sindoor.

"Blood was oozing from her nose, but no visible external injuries have been observed on the body," Singh said.

The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received, the officer added.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the woman's identity.