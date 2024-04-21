Undercurrent in favour of INDIA gaining strength: Congress after 1st phase of LS polls

NEW DELHI: A day after polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday claimed that the INDIA bloc is far ahead of the BJP and an undercurrent in favour of the coalition is gaining strength.

Polling in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories took place on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''BJP's Graph: South Mein Saaf, North Mein Half! Here's what we know after the first phase of voting: In the first phase, voting was held on 102 seats in 21 states. Ground reports clearly show the INDIA coalition far ahead of BJP.'' ''We have swept Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and performed strongly in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh,'' he claimed.

Ramesh further said that the BJP's performance in key states has been ''remarkably poor''.

''The BJP leadership is in panic due to these trends - the PM's tweet is an indication of the desperation in their camp,'' he claimed.

Ramesh said the BJP candidates have openly admitted that they will have to work hard this time because there is ''no Modi hawa''.

He claimed that the PM has been ''uninspiring'' in his campaign speeches and interviews.

''His (Modi's) attacks on INDIA are tired and jaded, and often bordering on the absurd. The PM has been unable to set the agenda for the election,'' Ramesh said.

The rhetoric around ''400 Par'' and amending the Constitution have backfired on the ground, he said.

The Congress' guarantees, backed by the strong performance of our state governments, are gaining traction across the country, Ramesh added.

''The undercurrent is gaining strength. A wave is now brewing!'' he said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.