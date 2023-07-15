UCC: Deadline extended to July 28 to send views

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission on Friday extended the deadline for the public to send their views on a uniform civil code (UCC) till July 28. On June 14, the law panel had sought responses from organisations and the public on the UCC.

The one-month deadline for filing responses ended on Friday, following which it was extended. The decision follows the overwhelming response and numerous requests from various quarters, the commission said. Any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish comments on the commission’s website, it said.