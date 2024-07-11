Two women Naxalites carrying Rs 16 lakh rewards surrender in Gadchiroli

GADCHIROLI: Two women Naxalites involved in many encounters with security forces and collectively carrying rewards of Rs 16 lakh surrendered before the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Thursday, an official said.

Pramila Sukhram Boga, alias Manjubai (36), and Akhila Sanker Pudo, alias Ratnamala (34), turned themselves in before officials of the Gadchiroli police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said.

The women Naxalites were Platoon Party Committee Members of the banned Maoist organisation, said a release by the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Gadchiroli.

Pramila Boga, named in 40 cases, including 20 encounters and two arson-related offences, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, it said.

Akhila Pudo has seven cases registered against her. Of these, four are murders and two are encounters, the release said. She also carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her capture.

Boga and Pudo will receive Rs 5 lakh each for their rehabilitation under the government policy for surrendered Naxalites, the release said.

According to cops, 21 hardcore Naxalites have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police since 2022.