Two women, man held for extorting money from Punjab tourist in Goa

PANAJI: Three persons, including two women, were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a Punjab-based tourist in Porvorim in Goa, a police official said on Sunday.

He identified the accused as Babita Ramesh Upadhyay from Mumbai, Sutapa Banerjee from West Bengal and local resident Deepak Salgaonkar.

"They were on the arrested on the complaint of Sagar Ansari, who claimed he and his friend were forced to transfer Rs 20,000 in bank accounts of the accused on August 30. We tracked down the car used by Salgaonkar at Calangute and later arrested the two women from Anjuna," he said.

The two women posed as members of an escort service and then threatened to file a rape case against Ansari, after which they extorted money from him, the official added.